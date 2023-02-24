Nothing is more historically obvious, self-evident and relentlessly never ending as male criminality ranging from domestic abuses to uncountable gun deaths to wars and genocide. It is beyond imagination to visualize masses of females acting like warring men and engaging in trying to kill other females on a massive scale.
Statistics around the globe overwhelmingly prove constantly and shockingly that about 95% of violent crimes are carried on by males. Unfortunately, it is also shocking that this has never been sufficiently addressed to diminish its gargantuan scale. Though plenty of attempts have been tried none really left a permanent dent in this global dystopian catastrophe. Testosterone poisoned behavior continues on a massive world wide scale.
In sharp and decisive contrast, females, who bear the brunt of male mischief, have spawned, historically and continuously, admirable efforts to alleviate the horrors imposed by males, especially during war times.
Florence Nightingale initiated a comprehensive nursing policy to mitigate the bloodletting suffering of males caused by males during the Crimean War of the 1850s. Instead of jubilating victory (as most victorious males do without being unaware that victories tend to be illusions — see Thomas Fleming’s “The Illusion of Victory”) her policy alleviated the suffering of uncounted wounded soldiers. It was a classical example of the nurturing nature of females neutralizing somewhat the burdens which males heaped upon males.
Continuing the female nurturing pattern, Clara Barton, also a nurse who witnessed the male caused bloodletting of the Civil War, saw to it that the Red Cross was imported from Geneva to the U.S. to enact a similar admirable nurturing policy to the wounded as Nightingale had done.
The humanitarian work of these women was given a long lasting and crucial global impact by another female, Bertha von Suttner. She was an Austrian who published in 1889 an anti-war book titled “Lay Down Your Arms,” which contributed in a major way to the modern disarmament movement.
On top of that she was the one who induced the Swedish chemist, Alfred Nobel, whose hundreds of discoveries and patents ironically included dynamite, to establish, among others, the Nobel Peace Prize.
It is no surprise that the first female elected to Congress in 1917, Jeannette Rankin, strongly objected to our entry into World War I. Her pacifism lasted throughout her life and she criticized our entry into WW II and was still demonstrating against the Vietnam War at an advanced age.
During the Iraq War of 2003, Cindy Sheehan became an early and relentless and solitary anti-war activist after her son died in that war. She took her pacifism in a personal and lonely way to various venues from Texas to D.C.
Beyond these prominent females, there are large numbers of female organizations, many started by mothers, who are very active across the nation trying to solve male violence.
Unfortunately, the actions of these courageous and morally inspired women has only limited results and no major long term impact on reducing male violence. That raises the question what is the solution that would ensure some significant results of their commendable objective of reducing male violence.
Perhaps the answer resides in having a self-sustaining penal colony for those males whose culpability of shockingly serious crimes and violence and warring is beyond a shadow of a doubt. Penal colonies have existed now and then in history.
Beyond this, it is axiomatically necessary to pass and enact laws which specifically address and focus on male crimes. The law abiding children, females, wives, mothers and males who all suffer from male violence deserve to have finally some abatement, some permanent reduction of male brutalities. They should form a national movement to evoke appropriate actions.
Sutterlin is retired from the faculty of Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he resides. His email address is shsutterlin@yahoo.com.
