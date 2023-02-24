Nothing is more historically obvious, self-evident and relentlessly never ending as male criminality ranging from domestic abuses to uncountable gun deaths to wars and genocide. It is beyond imagination to visualize masses of females acting like warring men and engaging in trying to kill other females on a massive scale.

Statistics around the globe overwhelmingly prove constantly and shockingly that about 95% of violent crimes are carried on by males. Unfortunately, it is also shocking that this has never been sufficiently addressed to diminish its gargantuan scale. Though plenty of attempts have been tried none really left a permanent dent in this global dystopian catastrophe. Testosterone poisoned behavior continues on a massive world wide scale.

Sutterlin is retired from the faculty of Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he resides. His email address is shsutterlin@yahoo.com.

