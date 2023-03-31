Local libraries across Dubuque County are banding together to engage readers in what amounts to a giant book club. Bringing people together to read and discuss books is always a great idea. When the subject matter explores a topic that will raise awareness and open people’s eyes to a viewpoint they might not be familiar with, all the better.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library, Dubuque County Library District, James Kennedy Public Library, University of Dubuque Library, Clarke University Library, and Loras College Library have launched a “Dubuque County Reads” initiative, and anyone is welcome to get on board.
Participants will read “Sitting Pretty,” a memoir in essays by Rebekah Taussig, a disability advocate and the creator of the popular Instagram account @sitting_pretty.
Taussig writes about growing up as a paralyzed girl during the 1990s and the diversity of disability and navigating the world.
Organizers aim to inspire dialogue about various issues and topics with the initiative. The inaugural countywide event will include discussion events held at locations throughout the county next month.
Here’s another example of the great impact libraries have on our communities and how reading can help bring people together. Check out “Sitting Pretty” at your local library.
Turning the page, some libraries in southwest Wisconsin are doing something equally cool to broaden the selection of books available in Spanish.
For a small library with limited resources and space, maintaining a broad spectrum of books in other languages poses a challenge. As the number of Spanish-speaking residents has increased in the area, local libraries searched for solutions.
The Southwest Wisconsin Library System this month rolled out a rotating display of Spanish books at several area libraries. Each library holds onto its portion of the collection for two months at a time before sending them back and receiving a different set of titles. By rotating the collection, participating libraries are able to offer a wide variety of texts they might otherwise not have been able to afford.
Fifteen libraries in southwest Wisconsin are participating in the program, including libraries in Benton, Darlington, Fennimore, Hazel Green, Mineral Point, Platteville and Shullsburg. There are around 500 Spanish titles split between the 15 displays, and librarians say they will be of interest to Spanish-speaking residents as well as area residents trying to learn Spanish and parents hoping to expose their kids to new languages.
Felicidades to Southwest Wisconsin libraries for this innovative solution to improve reading access for all.
And like a lot of professions these days, being a librarian isn’t easy.
A report released this week by the American Library Association shows attempted book bans and restrictions at school and public libraries continue to surge, setting a record in 2022.
More than 1,200 challenges were compiled by the association in 2022, nearly double the then-record total from 2021 and by far the most for as long as such data has been tracked — 20 years.
Additionally, in the past such challenges have generally been to an individual book people found objectionable. Many of the complaints now are for multiple removals, including sometimes hundreds of books challenged in a single complaint, according to the report.
Even more troubling, the trend has been accompanied by a rise in harassment of and threats to librarians. That’s disappointing when libraries are one of the most special places in any community, where knowledge is broadened and resources are accessible to all.
Do yourself a favor and explore the wonderful resources of your local library. And remember to be kind to the librarian.
