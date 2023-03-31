Read any good books lately?

Local libraries across Dubuque County are banding together to engage readers in what amounts to a giant book club. Bringing people together to read and discuss books is always a great idea. When the subject matter explores a topic that will raise awareness and open people’s eyes to a viewpoint they might not be familiar with, all the better.

Recommended for you

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.