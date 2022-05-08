President Joe Biden’s administration, on Day 1 of assuming the leadership of this country, ended all President Donald Trump/Republican roadblocks to illegal immigrants entering the U.S. through the southern border.
OK, regardless of your opinion on this action, the border was open to all who chose to come north to the Promised Land. And so they came and continue to come in droves. But there is a catch that these desperate people must face!
I am tired of nightly news video showing struggling folk trying to wade, swim and flounder across the Rio Grande River.
That’s right! After walking sometimes a thousand miles, these poor immigrants are told, “Not so fast. You gotta make it across this treacherous river to get in.” And they have to pay cartel coyotes for the privilege.
This is nuts! We have told them they are welcome. We have said come on in. What am I missing here? Why the hypocrisy?
We should end this farce and danger. Simple. The U.S. leases Mexican land and sets up reception centers next to the bridges that cross the Rio Grande with a fleet of buses parked outside with a bus leaving for the U.S. side whenever it is filled. Drive them over the river to reception centers on our side for processing. No more drowning or inhumane treatment.
Immediately the Border Patrol can reduce its numbers and frustration.
Anyone still attempting the river swim can be considered a criminal.