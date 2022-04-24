After more than four years of discussion by city officials, the conundrum of what’s next for Dubuque’s Five Flags Center remains uncertain.
The proposal to replace the existing arena with a larger facility able to seat about 6,400, expanding across West Fifth Street, while also making improvements to Five Flags Theater has ticked up from about $75 million to nearly
$90 million in the face of inflation.
If approved, the project would increase taxes for the average Dubuque homeowner by $193.28 in 2024, the first year the levy increase for the project would go into effect. That annual tax impact is expected to slowly fall in the following years, eventually decreasing to $161.59 in 2042.
City Council members originally scheduled a public vote for September 2020 to ask residents for permission to borrow funding for the project. However, that vote was put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the earliest a referendum could be held is Sept. 13, though when and even if the project will go before voters has not yet been settled.
Some voters undoubtedly have already made up their minds about the project.
There are those who simply don’t want to see their taxes increased for a bigger Five Flags, particularly one that still projects as needing an annual subsidy.
There are those who believe a new, larger facility would be a positive amenity for Dubuque, especially at a time when the city is trying to attract a younger workforce and build its tourism profile.
And there are a whole lot of people who feel both ways.
Sure, a cool, new facility would be nice. But would it be worth the cost? Would it really bring in more big acts, and if so, would that translate into increased tourism dollars?
Those are the questions that supporters of the project have to speak to and that voters have to carefully consider.
When Dubuque residents think about creating a new, modern community civic center, folks need to think about more than dollars and cents, however. Investment in the amenities of Dubuque is a gift to future generations, the likes of which everyone enjoys today, thanks to citizens who bore the tax burden in the past.
Last weekend, the front page of the TH carried an in-depth look at the history of Dubuque’s greyhound racing park, as that facility’s last season kicked off. In the detailed history of the birth of the dog track are the stories of a small band of citizens who believed in the possibilities with such conviction that they mortgaged their own homes to make the dream a reality for the city.
Voters also overwhelmingly approved a $6.5 million general-obligation bond to provide the major source of funding for the track in April 1984. That’s the equivalent of about $18 million today.
And remember that vote came after Dubuque endured the highest unemployment rate in Iowa at 23% between 1980 and 1983.
With hindsight, it’s easy to see that the investment was a turning point in Dubuque’s history, pulling the city from economic crisis.
In 2000, Dubuque officials took the leap to invest in the city’s riverfront. They secured a $40 million Vision Iowa grant and launched the largest fundraising campaign in Dubuque history. Ultimately, $188 million was raised from federal, state, county, city, business and individual sources and resulted in the first phase of America’s River Project, including the creation of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, the Mississippi Riverwalk and Grand River Center.
Amenities such as municipal pools, parks, trails, museums — and civic centers — don’t pay for themselves. We support them with our tax dollars to make our communities better places to live and work.
These days, however, there seems to be far less willingness to shoulder the load to improve the community for the next generation. We’ve seen a shift in philosophy toward an attitude of, “If I don’t use it, I shouldn’t have to pay for it.”
That’s a troubling approach. If everyone shared that mentality, would we have Eagle Point Park? Would we have The Jule bus system? Would we even have a public library?
Five Flags’ impact extends beyond its events’ audiences. It has become an important part of the downtown economy and remains an attractive selling point as we recruit new residents. As residents think about this project, they should consider the hole that, without Five Flags Center, would be left in downtown Dubuque.
Meanwhile, the condition of the current facility is bad and only getting worse. If expansion isn’t in the cards, the council will have to consider at least $5 million in fixes to the current site — and that figure is based on 2019 pricing.
If $90 million is a bridge too far for voters, officials should dial back to a smaller option that would still keep Five Flags as a strong community destination.
After years of study and debate, it’s time to let voters decide. But citizens must be conscientious in considering this proposal and decide what’s best for the long-term health of Dubuque.