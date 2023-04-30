Ever since five Catholic sisters arrived in Dubuque with little more than a piano and a mission, Clarke University has been an integral part of Dubuque. In 1843, we opened our doors as St. Mary’s Academy, and for 180 years have educated young women and men to not only have prosperous careers, but to be active and committed citizens.

While it is all well and good to talk about history, it’s important to recognize the impact Clarke continues to make on the region and how we intend to carry that into the future.

Dr. Fletcher Lamkin, Clarke University interim president, blends over 40 years of military and academic experience to form his own unique approach to leadership and service. Prior to coming to Clarke, he most recently served as president at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., 2017-2020, where he led a series of strategic reforms impacting fiscal management, academic programming, enrollment management, student retention, faculty and staff retention, endowment management, alumni and board relations, marketing and communications, and facilities maintenance and development. During his tenure, the college saw significant increases in student retention and annual giving, all while weathering the storm of the coronavirus pandemic.

