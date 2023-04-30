Ever since five Catholic sisters arrived in Dubuque with little more than a piano and a mission, Clarke University has been an integral part of Dubuque. In 1843, we opened our doors as St. Mary’s Academy, and for 180 years have educated young women and men to not only have prosperous careers, but to be active and committed citizens.
While it is all well and good to talk about history, it’s important to recognize the impact Clarke continues to make on the region and how we intend to carry that into the future.
When I started in January, I laid out a five-phase plan to ensure Clarke’s longevity. I’m proud to say that phase one is already complete, including a new vision statement that will direct our progress. In phase two, we will be conducting audits of our academic and athletic programs to maximize their value and effectiveness. Additionally, we have a 23-person committee developing our strategic plan focused on the recruitment, retention and success of both our students and employee base, and how to do so in a fiscally responsible manner. These efforts have already included professional development opportunities, listening sessions and an all-employee retreat that has invigorated the campus and helped everyone have a voice in this important work.
As our planning progresses, we will also invite individuals, businesses, and organizations from our community to become more involved, as the fates of our communities are undeniably intertwined. Clarke employs 297 faculty and staff members who make the tri-states their home. While this generates a substantial economic impact in millions of dollars in salaries, taxes, housing and recycled income, the societal benefits are also plentiful. These individuals chair our city councils, run our school boards and plan our church picnics. They are deeply invested in community life, because that is what Clarke is about; the BVM core values of freedom, education, charity and justice, and our commitment to the common good.
Add to this our alumni presence, and the benefits compound exponentially. While Clarke recruits from across the country and around the world, nearly one in three graduates choose to stay in Dubuque County. Retaining young people in this way breathes life into our community — sometimes literally. You can count Clarke graduates among the nurses, doctors, chemists and physical therapists at every major medical provider and outpatient clinic in our area. They are the teachers, artists, activists and business and community leaders who push us to do and be better. In short, they are the living legacy of Mary Frances Clarke and her BVM sisters, and they enjoy fulfilling professional and personal lives due to a Clarke education.
As Clarke conducts a national search to select a new university president in 2024, I am confident we can build from our storied past and present that new leader with the tools needed to be successful. It is my intent that the new president will find an institution that is on solid academic and financial ground. This will rely on transparent, respectful and open communication internally, and with our neighbors in Dubuque. At times, the road might be tough, but as Theodore Roosevelt once said, “Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.”
I hope that you will all join me in this most worthwhile effort.
Dr. Fletcher Lamkin, Clarke University interim president, blends over 40 years of military and academic experience to form his own unique approach to leadership and service. Prior to coming to Clarke, he most recently served as president at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., 2017-2020, where he led a series of strategic reforms impacting fiscal management, academic programming, enrollment management, student retention, faculty and staff retention, endowment management, alumni and board relations, marketing and communications, and facilities maintenance and development. During his tenure, the college saw significant increases in student retention and annual giving, all while weathering the storm of the coronavirus pandemic.
