A new committee assembled to advise leaders in the Dubuque Community School District brings to the table the most important stakeholders of all — the students.
For the past several months, a group of high school students has met with district leadership to hash out steps they can take to shape Dubuque Community Schools’ future. The Student Equity Advisory Committee has been meeting this school year with Superintendent Stan Rheingans to put forth initiatives they would like to see the district tackle. Those ideas can then be incorporated into the district’s priorities for the next school year.
The arrangement has a positive impact in two ways. Students get a voice in helping guide the direction of local schools. And schools and educators will benefit from having student-driven initiatives and buy-in.
Another positive: This group of students is pulled from Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools and the Alternative Learning Center and represents a spectrum of different ethnicities, genders and sexual identities so as many groups as possible are represented.
These are voices that have sometimes not been heard, and this blend is sure to have positive long-term impacts on Dubuque schools.
One of the coolest amenities Dubuque has added in the last two decades is the miles of biking and walking trails that now connect the city from the West Side to the Point and beyond.
Another connecter would provide a needed link in the North End trail systems of the upper and lower Bee Branch. Plans call for a concrete trail to be completed later this year that would extend through box culverts underneath the railroad tracks near Garfield Avenue and the upper Bee Branch Creek. The project also includes installation of trail lighting and a security camera system.
Continued work and improvements on Dubuque’s trail system for bicyclists and pedestrians is a great investment for the community. Trails are a key amenity, providing recreation as well as an additional transportation mode. As the community seeks to attract and keep young workers and their families, support for projects that showcase Dubuque and the great outdoors makes sense.
With changes in voter registration and election laws in Iowa and across the country, concerns about voter suppression are on the rise.
All the more reason to encourage young people to develop a lifelong habit of civic responsibility beginning as soon as they are eligible to vote. Extra credit goes to two area schools recognized with a statewide award in Iowa for getting students registered.
Clayton Ridge High School in Guttenberg and Marquette Catholic High School in Bellevue were among 22 Iowa to qualify for the 2021 Carrie Chapman Catt Award, presented to schools that register at least 90% of eligible students to vote, according to a press release from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
It’s great to see new efforts made to promote the importance of voter registration. Even though it’s not a national election year, newly minted young voters won’t have long to wait to cast their first ballots. November brings city and school board elections to fill seats on the boards that will help shape the future of our communities and schools. What better place for young voters to have a voice than beginning with their own schools and hometowns?
Here’s hoping more schools follow the lead of Clayton Ridge and Marquette and get out the vote among 18-year-olds.