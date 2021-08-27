A group of Lincoln Elementary School parents has big ideas that could make a lasting impact on the lives of students.
The parent group has reached out to the City of Dubuque for help with a project that would transform the school’s playground via a $311,000 project. If plans come to fruition, going out for recess wouldn’t just be a break from class. It would be a chance to develop life skills.
The Dubuque Community Development Advisory Commission this week unanimously approved providing $79,141 in Community Development Block Grant funds for the first phase of the Lincoln Outdoor Wellness Project and committed to fund the second and third phases, which will cost another $232,240 over the years.
Improvements over the years would include installing raised garden beds where students can get involved in growing their own food, learn about healthy eating and be educated about sustainability.
That’s a great mission at a time when food insecurity is a growing issue and low-income families sometimes don’t have access to fresh foods.
Additionally, subsequent enhancements would make play structures more accessible to students with disabilities.
Kudos to Lincoln parents for taking the lead to add learning life skills opportunities to the playground.
It’s good to hear government officials talking about the future development of Roosevelt Park.
Dubuque City Council members recently reviewed an updated five-year plan detailing the city’s intended use of funds from the Resource Enhancement and Protection program, managed by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Among the list of potential projects is park and trail development at Roosevelt Park. The 207-acre park at 14000 North Cascade Road has remained substantially undeveloped and inaccessible since the early 1990s.
City officials a few years ago put on hold possible plans for the park that included a dog park, mountain biking trails and a disc golf course while the nearby Southwest Arterial road project was pursued. With the Southwest Arterial completed, it would be a great time to look at developing Roosevelt Park.
Projects eligible for REAP funding must work toward enhancing and protecting the state’s natural and cultural resources. Roosevelt Park certainly fills the bill.
Local residents are exploring the beautiful lands of the tri-states more than ever. It would be great to see a plan to develop Roosevelt Park into an accessible community amenity.
A salute to Kristie Hirschman, who will retire today as ombudsman for the State of Iowa. Hirschman has served for 26 years in the Office of Ombudsman, fighting the good fight to protect Iowans.
For a half-century, the Office of Ombudsman has served as an independent and impartial agency to which citizens can air their grievances about government. By facilitating communications between citizens and government and making recommendations to improve administrative practices and procedures, the ombudsman promotes responsiveness and quality in government.
In recent years, that has included investigating and attempting to resolve complaints made by or on behalf of residents of nursing facilities and assisted-living facilities. The ombudsman also can provide information about long-term-care providers to help consumers make informed choices and advocate for improving the quality of life for persons receiving long-term-care services.
Additionally, the ombudsman has the authority to investigate complaints about Iowa state and local government, with certain exceptions. Just last week it was the ombudsman’s office that determined that Clinton County Sheriff’s Department deputies erred when they did not investigate a Jackson County prosecutor for drunken driving after encountering her intoxicated in her car on the side of a highway late one night in 2019. The ombudsman helps keep public officials honest.
Congratulations to Hirschman on her retirement and cheers to the good work of the office she has long represented.