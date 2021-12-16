In dreary times, we all look forward to the joy of the Holiday and Christmas season. It can be garnished by deltiology, the study of collecting artistic picture post cards. Between 1893 and 1918 tens of millions of Americans found immense joy in sending each other a large variety of impressive, visual delights in the form of artistic cards. The scope and quantities involved literally staggers the imagination.
This awesome cultural phenomenon was substantially boosted through unprecedented gargantuan world expositions of the 1893 Chicago World Columbian Exposition, the 1904 St. Louis World Exposition and the 1915 Panama-Pacific World Fair. Nearly all offered unrivaled visual architectural delights which more than fulfilled the notion that a picture is worth a thousand words. In fact, the most impressive historical royal palaces could not compete with some of the buildings of these world expositions. Their visitors took pride in sending pictures of these architectural jewels to relatives and friends. It was a souvenir hunter’s paradise.
Since the giant and magical architecture of these events has not been matched and is unlikely to be ever repeated, its residual picture post card heirlooms acquire more appreciation and value.
Little known is the fact that Iowa was a central venue for a top deltiological publication. Barr’s “Post Card News” of Lansing, Iowa billed itself as “The world’s largest and weekly deltiological newspaper … with national and international distribution.”
In its weekly newspapers, actually packages of c. 40 to 80 pages, it offered information on post cards, their history and prices as well as calendars of the meetings of hundreds of post card clubs across the nation. The reader became familiarized with artist post cards, birthday post cards, mother’s day greetings and a large variety of thousand photographs of cities, towns as well as lots of humorous cards. It was expressive of a vast nationwide cultural phenomenon which still exists in reduced form.
In 1976, Dorothy B. Ryan, a top researcher and scholar on deltiology, published a superb summary on deltiology entitled “Picture Post Cards in the United States, 1893-1918.” It provides prices and contains about 200 color and black and white pictures of cards circulation in this time period. In 1913, a stunning 968 million cards were mailed.
Many of them, if not most, were printed in Germany where lithography was highly advanced. In fact, Ryan cites the mind boggling fact that in 1907, 32,795 tons, in 1908, 25,902 tons and in 1909, 27,769 tons of cards were imported from Germany. A protective tariff of 1909 reduced this pattern.
Ryan says in 1905 collecting cards became widespread across the U.S. In England, 6 million were produced in one year. In Germany, “on every (street) corner… (was) a post card stand and a few in the middle of the block.” In a qualified way, mailing post cards was the international predecessor of Facebook, Instagram and in some ways even Twitter and texting. All of these recent developments displaced using post cards for communication.
But there was a negative element in the vast habit of communicating with picture post cards. The amount of writing could not match the historical writing of long letters in spite of the fact that many wrote across the pictures to maximize room for their messages. Nevertheless, the amount of time and concentration span required to write historically long letters was somewhat displaced and substantially reduced. This is an element which continues in the current form of reducing time spent on communication through the use of texting, Twitter, etc.
In turn, it has the probable result of reducing attention spans and that, in the final analysis, may have a subtle negative intellectual impact of unknown consequences.