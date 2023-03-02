RURAL AMERICA — It was a moment that took me by surprise … a few days back I was walking south on a sidewalk alongside State Street in Chicago’s Loop district, and I saw a man walking toward me who was winding film in his camera as he approached. As we passed, I said, “Wow, you’re using real film.” To which he smiled and said, “Tri-X.” I smiled back. That was it, the only words between two fellow travelers. He continued northward toward his future, and I stepped southward to mine.

A half a century ago I rarely attended my college classes, because I was spending most of my time working to pay for an education I neglected, working as a photographer — a photographer who shot, developed, and printed his work using a fast black and white film called, you guessed it, Tri-X. Thus, a brief encounter in a big city instantly took me back to a place of great comfort, great solitude and great satisfaction, a college photographic darkroom, a place illustrative of my education. Most of what I know comes not from a formal classroom with proper instructors, but from those I’ve met along the road, those who counseled me on the magic of curiosity and the majesty of relationships.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

