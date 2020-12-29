It’s that time of year again when some deserving tri-state resident will be named the recipient of the 2020 Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award.
The only downside to this award is that you have to select one person. As Msgr. Francis P. Friedel (2008 TH First Citizen) said in 2008, “From the moment I arrived in Dubuque, I have been in love with this city, its citizens, its institutions.”
As a former Dubuquer, that sums up my feelings for my hometown. I remember and savor past First Citizens, and I look forward to the new and future First Citizens.