You’ve heard it said that money doesn’t buy happiness. That’s true, but only beyond the point at which someone can afford that person’s lifestyle and save a little. Each dollar after that provides a diminishing return on happiness, according to Harvard researcher Jon Jachimowicz. People who have a high income but live beyond their means can scale back without suffering too much.
But people trying to survive on a meager income cannot scale back. Constant worries about how to pay for basic needs — think about toilet paper, for example — and cover unexpected emergencies intrude on happiness.
Let’s be realistic about how much it takes to live. The current minimum wage of $7.25 (or $15,080 per year based on a 40-hour workweek) was set 14 years ago. It falls below the poverty threshold of $7.32 per hour for people who live alone and are under 65. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the threshold is $9.42 for a two-person household, $11.01 for a three-person household, and $14.51 for a four-person household. These figures equal three times the minimal cost of food. They don’t factor in housing, transportation, or medical expenses.
Recommended for you
Living wages, on the other hand, allow for a modest but comfortable lifestyle and enable people to save a little. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology calculates that the living wage in Dubuque is $15.40 per hour for a single person, $42.72 for a single parent with two children, and $56.58 total for two working parents with three children.
We need a federally mandated minimum wage of $15 per hour. We can’t wait for “the market” to force employers to increase wages while workers stress out. The market is an amoral entity with no concept of human suffering. We can afford the increase. In 2022, the national income equaled $76,000 (or $36.54 per hour) for every American adult and child. Too much of the income went into the pockets of corporate executives and stockholders.
Without the hard work and creative ideas of their employees, organizations wouldn’t survive. Furthermore, workers share in their employer’s risk by honing their skills to meet an organization’s specific needs.
Along with an increase in the minimum wage, we need mandatory time off. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 22% of civilian workers do not receive paid sick leave, vacation days or holidays, and 83% don’t get paid family leave. Workers need a break in order to be effective.
The government also needs to crack down on illegal employment practices, such as forbidding people from discussing their salary with co-workers, asking them to work off the clock, discriminating against anyone, failing to pay for overtime or the minimum wage, retaliating against someone for blowing the whistle on illegal practices or for engaging in union activity and classifying people as independent contractors while treating them like employees.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration hopes to extend the eligibility for overtime pay.
Here are a few things that shouldn’t be legal but are: sending hourly workers home early without paying them for their entire shift, posting work schedules less than 14 days in advance, contacting employees after work hours without paying them for the extra time, not paying employees while on call, when being on call restricts their activity, and firing anyone without just cause.
Increasing the minimum wage and requiring benefits would make workers’ lives less stressful.