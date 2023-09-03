You’ve heard it said that money doesn’t buy happiness. That’s true, but only beyond the point at which someone can afford that person’s lifestyle and save a little. Each dollar after that provides a diminishing return on happiness, according to Harvard researcher Jon Jachimowicz. People who have a high income but live beyond their means can scale back without suffering too much.

But people trying to survive on a meager income cannot scale back. Constant worries about how to pay for basic needs — think about toilet paper, for example — and cover unexpected emergencies intrude on happiness.

Sisco is a retired adjunct instructor and a former newspaper reporter. She can be reached via email at bsiscoColumn@mediacombb.net.