The term “climate change” is brilliant. It’s a catch-all for every weather trend and event and atmospheric and terrestrial anomaly. If so-called “expert” predictions are proven wrong or if data is inconsistent, climate change covers it. Temperature too hot? Climate change. Temperature too cold? Climate change. Too much rain? Climate change. Drought? Climate change. Floods and fires? All due to, or the result of, climate change. You get the picture.
If you’re a boomer reading this, congratulations. In fact, kudos to anyone reading anything anywhere on earth. According to Paul Ehrlich, Ph.D. — one of the experts — unless you were extremely lucky, you were to have disappeared “in a cloud of blue steam” by 1989. Not lucky? Then you’re a survivor. You’ve survived the “dire famine” that began in 1975, the ongoing “population bomb,” the “great peril to life” of ozone depletion, the ice age of 2000, dead oceans since 1980, dead lakes from acid rain, water rationing since 1974 and food rationing since 1980.
Are you aware New York’s West Side Highway has been underwater since 2019? Do you know Britain has had a Siberian climate since 2020? Perhaps migrating from the Arctic, predicted to be ice-free by 2018. And we all seem to have survived Prince (now King) Charles’ 2009 claim that we had only eight years to “save the planet.”
All these disasters that never happened were the supposed result of man’s activities. By one account, climate and ecological doomsayers are 0 for 50 in their prognostications since the 1960s. But of course, we’re supposed to believe “this time” it’s real and a bazillion or so of us are going to die because of fossil fuel use. As Joe Biden might say, “C’mon, man.”
The climate has changed naturally since the formation of the earth. How can the amount of human effect on climate be known without knowing the amount and cause of natural effects? MIT climate scientist Dr. Richard Lindzen says, “Believing CO2 controls the climate ‘is pretty close to believing in magic.’”
Predictably, he’s been marginalized. We might ask why any challenge to today’s climate orthodoxy, if not censored or unreported by the MSM, is labeled misinformation or disinformation, while 60-plus years of climate and environmental alarmist’s false prophesies were accepted as existential “crises” to life on earth, requiring immediate lifestyle alterations, mostly by people in western cultures and market economies.
If there’s urgency here, it’s understanding this isn’t about protecting the planet from man-made climate change, which is minimal. It’s about collectivist ideology masquerading as science. A few (paraphrased) samples, in their own words: Sen. Tim Wirth, “We must ride the global warming issue. Even if the theory is wrong, we’ll be doing the right thing in terms of economic and environmental policy.” Mikhail Gorbachev, “The threat of environmental crisis will be the key to unlock the New World Order.” Christine Stewart, former Canadian Environment Minister, “No matter if the science of global warming is phony ... climate change [provides] the greatest opportunity to bring about justice and equality in the world.”
Yes. Phony. As Machiavelli noted, “One who deceives will always find those who allow themselves to be deceived.”
Greenpeace co-founder Peter Moore observed, “We don’t have any scientific proof we are the cause of global warming … the alarmism is driving us to adopt energy policies that are going to create energy poverty among the poor. It’s not good for people or the environment.” So much for justice and equality.
