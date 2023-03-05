The term “climate change” is brilliant. It’s a catch-all for every weather trend and event and atmospheric and terrestrial anomaly. If so-called “expert” predictions are proven wrong or if data is inconsistent, climate change covers it. Temperature too hot? Climate change. Temperature too cold? Climate change. Too much rain? Climate change. Drought? Climate change. Floods and fires? All due to, or the result of, climate change. You get the picture.

If you’re a boomer reading this, congratulations. In fact, kudos to anyone reading anything anywhere on earth. According to Paul Ehrlich, Ph.D. — one of the experts — unless you were extremely lucky, you were to have disappeared “in a cloud of blue steam” by 1989. Not lucky? Then you’re a survivor. You’ve survived the “dire famine” that began in 1975, the ongoing “population bomb,” the “great peril to life” of ozone depletion, the ice age of 2000, dead oceans since 1980, dead lakes from acid rain, water rationing since 1974 and food rationing since 1980.

Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.

