Recently, Sen. Marco Rubio referred to the pending impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump as “stupid.” He said it would be “very bad for the country.” He went on to say that “we already have a flaming fire in this country, and it’s like taking a bunch of gasoline and pouring it on the fire.”
Rubio at the time of the attack acknowledged that Trump “bears responsibility” for the Capitol insurrection, but now he sees no value in holding him accountable for his role.
This from the same guy who referred to the Capitol insurrection as “Third World style anti-American anarchy” and also reportedly pleaded with Trump to intervene. The same guy who helped Trump, for the past four years, chop the wood to build the flaming fire that he alludes to. Apparently, Senator Rubio’s memory is also short as he has done a complete about-face on the outrage he expressed over this brutal insurrection at the time it occurred.
The Senate needs to hold Trump accountable for incitement of the insurrection in which five people died — including a Capitol Police officer.
People died. Extensive damage was done to the hallowed halls of Congress. Our very democracy was under attack and all based on the lie that Trump and his gang have been promoting since Election Day. This cannot stand and the impeachment trial is the remedy that our Constitution provides.
It’s time that those responsible are held to account for this national disgrace.