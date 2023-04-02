Thanks to the Iowa Legislature who will protect our children from realities their parents don’t want them to face.
Learning about LGBTQ issues will no longer put them at risk of joining the ranks of the LGBTQ hoards. Unless they are already members of that hoard. Then the laws will protect their right to hide in the comfort and safety of the closet where they can consider living a lie that will perpetuate dysfunctional families, because misery loves company. Or they might just speculate the idea of suicide, relieving society of the need to deal with their issues. Gosh, denial is easy, isn’t it?
A few remaining questions I have for our mostly White, mostly Republican and mostly straight legislators: If they had been exposed to LGBTQ issues in their youth, do they worry that they might have been converted? When did they discover their sexuality? Who taught them to be straight? Do they accept the possibility that they could have been taught otherwise? Could they have been taught to have a different eye color, skin tone or height?
Think about it. Learning about LGBTQ issues does no actual harm to anyone but it may do much to relieve the pain that LGBTQ children have suffered for too long, and teach them how to find their own ways in society. And it might just teach the rest of the children about empathy (a lesson the legislators may want to revisit).
