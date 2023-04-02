Thanks to the Iowa Legislature who will protect our children from realities their parents don’t want them to face.

Learning about LGBTQ issues will no longer put them at risk of joining the ranks of the LGBTQ hoards. Unless they are already members of that hoard. Then the laws will protect their right to hide in the comfort and safety of the closet where they can consider living a lie that will perpetuate dysfunctional families, because misery loves company. Or they might just speculate the idea of suicide, relieving society of the need to deal with their issues. Gosh, denial is easy, isn’t it?

