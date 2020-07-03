The Senate will give themselves a two-week break July 4-20, and then Congress is taking the entire month of August off. During these uncertain times that we are experiencing currently, when the country needs leadership, what do our elected officials do? They run away and go on vacation.
Letter: Congress fiddles while Rome burns
