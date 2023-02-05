The word democracy does not appear in our nation’s founding documents, yet many incorrectly refer to America’s political system as “our democracy.” What is democracy? Benjamin Franklin is said to have defined it as “Two wolves and a sheep voting on what to have for dinner” — the wolves representing an unrestrained majority. A lynch mob is a democracy.
“Democracy” is the reason our nation wasn’t founded as a democracy. Democracy is the reason we have a Bill of Rights, and the powers of the federal government were specifically enumerated. Democracy is the reason government was intended to be limited and power dispersed.
In many ways, democracy in America is, at the same time, both the risk as well as at risk. Democracy (in Franklin’s sense) is advancing, as we gradually relinquish the democratic process to an all-powerful, dictatorial central authority — the end game necessary for the implementation of progressivism or, more inclusively, “democratic socialism” and other forms of collectivism.
America’s founders’ recognition that “the natural progress of things is for liberty to yield, and government to gain ground” led them to vote for a constitution that restrained majoritarian democracy. The Bill of Rights, the Electoral College, and the U.S. Senate are each, in their own way, undemocratic and intended to be so.
The least democratic branch of government — the judicial system and Supreme Court — was expected to apply the Constitution to protect, first, the rights of individual citizens from majorities at all levels of government and then to protect the rights of the separate states from the federal government.
These institutions and laws — meant to shield individuals from the majority — are under assault in some manner from left-wing ideologues. Attacks on free speech and the ability to follow one’s religious beliefs in public are increasing, while rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment are being made as difficult to exercise as possible. And like Franklin Roosevelt, who threatened to pack a Supreme Court that ruled his “New Deal” schemes unconstitutional, today’s Democrats aim to form a court that rubber-stamps their wishes.
With the election of Donald Trump, Democrats assailed the Electoral College as out-of-date, with some blue states considering gaming that system for partisan benefit. Iowans (a minority) might wish to ponder how much our democratic “voice” would matter without the Electoral College.
In 2001, before presidential aspirations moderated his rhetoric, Barack Obama expressed progressive goals when he lamented “constraints” our Constitution places on the ability of government to provide “positive economic rights.” Characterizing the Constitution as a “charter of negative liberties” that sets down what governments (majorities) can’t do to you, he bemoaned that it “doesn’t say what the federal or state government must do on your behalf.” Therefore, “economic justice” and “fairness” (defined by progressives) must be seized through the ballot box.
Indeed, since the implementation of socialist policies with the New Deal, and subsequent collectivist programs, our elections have largely become — to borrow from H. L. Mencken — “an advance auction on stolen goods.”
Paraphrasing Scottish historian Alexander Tytler: “A democracy will exist until voters discover they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From then on, the majority always votes for candidates who promise the most benefits from that treasury, with the result that every democracy finally collapses due to loose fiscal policy, which is always followed by dictatorship.”
If democracy dies, will it be the majority that killed it?
Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.
