The word democracy does not appear in our nation’s founding documents, yet many incorrectly refer to America’s political system as “our democracy.” What is democracy? Benjamin Franklin is said to have defined it as “Two wolves and a sheep voting on what to have for dinner” — the wolves representing an unrestrained majority. A lynch mob is a democracy.

“Democracy” is the reason our nation wasn’t founded as a democracy. Democracy is the reason we have a Bill of Rights, and the powers of the federal government were specifically enumerated. Democracy is the reason government was intended to be limited and power dispersed.

Recommended for you

Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.