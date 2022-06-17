The City Council finally got the message from the taxpayers — no new Five Flags Center.

It only took four years and over $100,000 in wasted consultant fees.

Now, they are looking at different scenarios, A, B, C and D. If put to the taxpayer, none of these are going to fly.

I dare them to poll their wards and see what the people say.

All they have to do is buy an ice machine, fix the air conditioning and add on to the bathrooms.

Easy fix and time to move on.

