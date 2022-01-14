Cheers to federal lawmakers who are advocating for funding for a new air traffic control tower at Dubuque Regional Airport.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes nearly $3 billion for airport improvements, and Republican U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson are lobbying to get the $17 million needed for the new tower sent Dubuque’s way.
That’s exactly the kind of project the infrastructure bill should fund. The measure reserves at least $200 million for airports that participate in the Federal Aviation Administration Contract Program to upgrade FAA-owned air traffic control facilities. The Dubuque tower, the only FAA-contract tower in Iowa, qualifies.
Additionally, this critical piece of air traffic control is antiquated, dating back to 1973, and is long overdue for an upgrade.
In addition to commercial flights, the Dubuque airport serves public charters, including small, single-engine aircraft, corporate jets, emergency helicopters and military aircraft, not to mention the University of Dubuque aviation training program. All that makes Dubuque Regional Airport’s air traffic control tower the busiest in Iowa.
Here’s hoping Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg heeds the call from Iowa’s federal delegation and signs off on funding for a new tower.
It was great to see a cool (and often downright cold) tradition continue with the return of the Special Olympics Iowa Winter Games in Dubuque.
Though COVID-19 prevented this cherished event from happening in person last January, about 150 athletes converged on the Dubuque area this week for the 35th edition of the Winter Games.
Special Olympics Iowa provides high-quality training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The spirit of determination and fun positively emanates from this event, which includes snowshoe races at Camp Albrecht Acres and skiing competition at Sundown Mountain Resort.
All along event sites, volunteers and coaches cheer mightily for every athlete on the field. And the volunteers deserve a rousing cheer as well. Local folks donate their time in all capacities, helping at event sites, providing meals and, always, cheering on the athletes.
If you missed your opportunity to cheer on the athletes, you don’t have to wait a whole year. Special Olympics Illinois will hold its State Winter Games on Feb. 3 to 5 at Chestnut Mountain Resort and Eagle Ridge Resort in Galena. For information, go to https://www.soill.org/blog/events/state-winter-games/.
It’s great to see these sporting events, so beloved by all participants, continuing their time-honored traditions in the tri-state area. Here’s to even bigger events next year.
If you’re looking for a way to use your time to help others that doesn’t involve being out in the cold, there’s an easy answer that could help stem an enormous need — donate blood.
Officials from ImpactLife describe an urgent need for additional blood donors, both nationally and in this area, throughout the winter.
ImpactLife is the local blood provider for 126 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including our local area hospitals. A press release from the organization notes that it typically strives for 3,600 donations per week — and lately the rate has been 2,500 to 2,800.
Christmas and New Year’s holidays, as well as winter weather and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, have combined to decrease the rate of donation. Blood products are perishable and must be used for transfusion within a short window of time, so building the supply is critical.
The American Red Cross notes in a press release that in recent weeks it has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types and has had to limit blood product distributions to hospitals. At times, as much as one-quarter of hospital blood needs are not being met.
Give your support to local health care facilities by donating blood. To schedule, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the ImpactLife mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app). Or go to RedCrossBlood.org.