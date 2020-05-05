A recent article in the TH about the Democrats hoping to retake the Senate caught my ire. It stated that the president stumbled addressing the COVID crisis.
A couple of liberal journalists seemed to just throw that in their column without any justification or fact. Anyone with a little common sense would understand that President Trump, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx are not perfect. But I can imagine if the Dems had been in control, they would still be evaluating sex and gender quotas for their panels.
Mr. Biden was able to get one coherent sentence together by calling Trump a racist for halting travel from China. I wonder how much worse things would have gotten if Joe was in control.
On another matter, the complete hypocrisy by the Dems and press concerning sexual assault charges against Biden and those against Justice Brett Kavanaugh are glaring. Will the anti-Trump media ever get around to questioning Joe? Where have all the journalists gone? Depends if you have an “R” or a “D” behind your name.