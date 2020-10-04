Ladies and gentlemen of the jury. You’re tasked with passing judgment on the defendant, Donald Trump, President of the United States. The prosecution alleges the defendant guilty of multiple offenses, including that of being a racist, fascist and xenophobe.
Allegations include mishandling his office and perpetrating division, discord and chaos among the population. Using hindsight, the prosecution second-guesses the defendant’s every action. Deferring to individual state governors to lead the pandemic response, he’s blamed for the collective results of their decisions. It’s difficult to find a defendant more maligned and hated by the prosecution, liberal media and the global political establishment.
The prosecution’s entire case relies on falsely labeling the accused. This summation will address two of the scurrilous characterizations attached to the defendant. The defense asks you to consider the possibility — the probability — there is more to unexpressed parts of the story than is being revealed by the prosecution.
Despite the compromised objectivity resulting from widespread and one-sided portrayals of the defendant, there will be no change of venue. Exculpatory evidence will be withheld, denied or negatively parsed. You, the jury, must decide where reality lies.
The defense doesn’t claim the accused is faultless. In fact, the defense stipulates the defendant can be thin-skinned, impulsive, confrontational and caustic. Sometimes — emulating his accusers — the defendant’s rhetoric conflicts with his actions. The defense urges you to look at what he’s accomplished, not what he says; to consider substance over style, results over rhetoric.
The prosecution correlates the defendant’s (and anyone else’s) opposition to illegal immigration with racism and xenophobia. That enforcing existing law and our nation’s sovereignty might be the motive is summarily dismissed.
The defendant’s economic policies have resulted in the lowest minority unemployment ever recorded. Commended by Van Jones for his efforts on criminal justice reform, he signed the “First Step Act” and, after being pardoned from a life sentence, African-American Alice Johnson said of the defendant “He saw me as a person.”
The defendant’s tax reform promotes opportunity zone investment in underserved and impoverished areas throughout America. Critically important to minority families, the defendant unequivocally supports parents’ ability to choose the best school possible for their children. His administration’s initiatives are helping Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s) compete for top opportunities in national and global markets. This is very strange behavior for a White supremacist, racist and xenophobe.
The prosecution claims the defendant seeks to divide, sow discord, and create chaos among groups of people. But who is it that is using selected racial atrocities as pretexts for ongoing rioting, plunder, rape and murder? Who is it that believes minorities should think the way they’re told to think? (“You ain’t Black if ...”). Who is it that divides people by race, gender, religion and class? The accusers are consummately more plausibly guilty of these charges than the defendant.
The prosecution would have you believe that because the accused refuses to appease the destructive tantrums of criminals he’s the one dividing people. Insisting that law enforcement stand up to mob intimidation, protect the lives and property of law-abiding citizens, while demanding accountability for illegal actions is, to the prosecution, divisive and “fascist.”
Your vote to acquit the defendant is a vote, among other things, for law and order over intimidation, murder and anarchy. It’s a vote for national sovereignty through a strong military and secure borders. It’s a vote for the freedom to speak and worship without being censored, canceled or fired. It’s a vote for the Electoral College, federalism, the Second Amendment and an apolitical, objective court system. It’s a vote for a culture of life, individual freedom and the American dream.