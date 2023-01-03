If the Dubuque City Council can cherry pick for demolition a building that is protected within the Historical Preservation District, such as the former Knights of Columbus Hall (Joliet Events\ Center), regardless of a solid unanimous recommendation from the Historic Preservation Commission and Heritage Works not to demolish it, what then is the purpose of any architectural historic ordinance?

It appears anything is up for grabs with the City Council if the request has enough capital behind it.

