If the Dubuque City Council can cherry pick for demolition a building that is protected within the Historical Preservation District, such as the former Knights of Columbus Hall (Joliet Events\ Center), regardless of a solid unanimous recommendation from the Historic Preservation Commission and Heritage Works not to demolish it, what then is the purpose of any architectural historic ordinance?
It appears anything is up for grabs with the City Council if the request has enough capital behind it.
Since Dubuque wishes to reduce its carbon footprint, it seems it would be green to keep the building intact. Think of the carbon produced to actually build the hall, digging the hole, cutting wood, mining stone and clay, forming and firing bricks, melting and pouring glass. Everything had to be shipped to the construction site using hydrocarbons. All carbon done and gone out there somewhere.
Now think of the carbon that is going to be released into the atmosphere with the upcoming project. Then think of the actual construction, digging, forming, pouring concrete, the manufacturing of the building materials, the shipping in of all the materials. The list goes on and on.
Does this sound ridiculous? Tons and tons of carbon would be saved if Cottingham & Butler would repurpose the building.
I really feel sympathy for the people on the Historic Preservation Commission and for Duane Hagerty with Heritage Works, all of whom gave up many hours on this request.
What a shame and disappointment for anyone who believes in architectural preservation.
