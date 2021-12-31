The coming days mark the end of an era in Dubuque as Mayor Roy Buol steps away from his post after 16 years of service. A statesman, spokesman and cheerleader for Dubuque, Buol put his heart and soul into the role, and the community is the better for it.
Buol served a total of 26 years on the Dubuque City Council — 10 years as Ward 2 representative before his election to the mayor’s seat. Think of how far Dubuque has come in 26 years. The 1990s saw a new city emerging from the onerous challenges of the 1980s. Buol was part of the council that began to focus more on broadening Dubuque’s economy, building on its amenities and focusing on sustainability.
He leaves the post with his hometown community the envy of many cities in the Midwest, with a robust economy, strong community partnerships, a thriving arts and culture scene and accessible outdoor recreation opportunities. While Buol would be the first to say he has been but a small part of all these accomplishments, there’s no denying that Dubuque has prospered under his leadership.
As mayor, Buol emitted civic pride, ever-present at community events, willing to say a few words and always with a smile on his face.
Buol made history in 2017 when he won a record-setting fourth four-year term as mayor. When he began his 13th year in the role, he became the city’s longest-serving mayor. (For most of the city’s history, mayors were elected, usually for one-year stints, by their council peers, not voters.) Though there were late-cycle write-in campaigns in two instances, no one filed paperwork to officially challenge any of Buol’s three re-election bids. That says something about his performance in office and his formidability as a candidate. It also reflects a level of citizen satisfaction with city government in general and Buol in particular.
A salute to Buol for his many years of service and for using his platform to be a catalyst for positive change.
It’s understandable that the Dubuque County Conservation Board has to scale back the projects it hopes to achieve in the next fiscal year, given that the group’s bond proposal fell just short this year.
The $40 million in bonds would have allowed the board to tackle multiple major projects over the next 20 years. Without that infusion of revenue, the timeline for big projects changes dramatically.
One project that shouldn’t get pushed off too far into the future is reshaping the entrance and parking at Swiss Valley Nature Center, just outside of Dubuque. As board member Pat Rea noted at a Conservation Board budget meeting earlier this month, traffic problems at Swiss Valley — one way in and out, little turnaround space for school buses, pedestrian crossing between entrance and parking — should be prioritized.
Swiss Valley saw a soaring increase in visitors throughout the pandemic. Perhaps local residents, having become reacquainted with trails winding through the hills, ridges and meadows of Swiss Valley, rekindled their love of outdoor spaces because the trend continues. Weekend visitors to the nature preserve know the challenge of parking in the area, where it’s not uncommon to see cars parked on the short shoulders of the roadway on busy days. That poses a safety hazard and makes this amenity more difficult to access.
Addressing parking at Swiss Valley should be moved up the priority list of the Conservation Board.
Although this week’s tally of new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County did not constitute a huge spike, 305 new cases is still significant. Add to that the fact that people were less likely to seek tests over the Christmas holiday, and there’s still cause for concern.
We know that omicron is in our area and that it is wildly transmissible. We also know that for the vaccinated, it presents with flu-like symptoms. Still, not everyone is vaccinated — none of the littlest kids are, among others — and who really wants to ring in the new year with flu-like symptoms?
Yes, it’s a bummer to notch another New Year’s Eve without parties and festivities. But we should be thankful for the chance to live through another boring New Year’s. Do right by your friends, your family and your community and be health-conscious this holiday weekend.