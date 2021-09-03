It’s entirely fitting that Dubuque Community Schools officials have determined that brain health issues among students will be a key area in which schools will spend federal COVID-19 relief dollars. The pandemic and all the challenges it brought about, after all, took a decidedly significant toll on students.
District officials surveyed parents, teachers and other stakeholders about where schools should focus the nearly $23 million in relief aid. More than 1,800 responded to the survey, and support for mental health services was the most frequently selected option with 67%.
It isn’t difficult to understand. Parents and teachers saw firsthand students struggling on multiple fronts. Students dealt with transitioning to virtual learning and fewer hours in the classroom along with isolation from friends and some family members. Many fell behind academically. For perhaps the first time in their lives, students faced a real and present health risk that threatened them and their families. They witnessed business closures and job losses throughout the community.
All this piled onto the normal anxieties and concerns that can be a part of growing up. Swirling political turmoil didn’t help.
Thankfully, district officials are making plans to combat these challenges. One initiative would establish brain health rooms at the district’s high schools to give students a space to work on self-regulation, reduce their anxiety and talk with a qualified support person.
Another is creating a community resource center to help coordinate educational, developmental, health and other services for families.
Initiatives aimed at addressing unfinished learning include the addition of Core + teachers to support elementary students who need it and the operation of the district’s virtual learning program this year.
All of these ideas require resources, and with millions in federal aid rolling in, shoring up mental health services in the district is a sound and logical top priority.
A salute to the University of Dubuque for its Captain Robert L. Martin Black Heritage Tribute Initiative honoring the Tuskegee Airman who hailed from Dubuque. The effort will include a series of public events from September to February celebrating Black lives, creativity, ingenuity and contributions to American heritage.
That few people in his hometown knew of Martin’s historic heroics until recent years is a testament to the need for greater education.
This effort coincides with an ongoing fundraising campaign to build a memorial honoring Martin at Dubuque Regional Airport. Martin served as part of the 100th Fighter Squadron of the 332nd Fighter Group during World War II. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal and Purple Heart for his service. He was present when the Tuskegee Airmen were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007.
It’s great to see more acknowledgment and storytelling around a true local hero whose history was long overlooked.
Folks in Fennimore, Wis., are doing their part to make sure the life and legacy of local Vietnam servicemen remain a visible part of the community.
Last weekend, the community rededicated Veterans Memorial Drive for three young men who grew up on the street in Fennimore and died within eight months of each other in connection with their U.S. Army service during the Vietnam War.
When Staff Sgt. Donald “Butch” Smith, Cpl. Francis Mulvey and Pvt. Allen “Pete” Novinska died in 1969, the Fennimore City Council designated 12th Street as Veterans Memorial Drive in their honor and to honor all Fennimore veterans.
Now, with help from an anonymous donor, new signs recently were installed and unveiled last weekend in a public ceremony brought together by Fennimore Chamber of Commerce, city leaders, family of the soldiers and members of Fennimore’s American Legion Post 184.
Fifty years later, it’s great to see this community preserving the memory of these soldiers and retelling the history behind Veterans Memorial Drive.