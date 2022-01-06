Sorry, an error occurred.
Due to all of the “not so good” news that was so very prevalent in 2021, I would like to propose the following:
No more editorials by politicians, political pundits or anyone remotely resembling them regardless of their political affiliations, for the next two months starting ASAP.
The TH would only print submissions by local people, Kurt Ullrich and Dave Barry.
I truly believe that this will raise the morale of TH readers and the tri-state residents in general.
While this is written “tongue-in-cheek,” it’s really not a bad idea.