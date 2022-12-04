When an annual family event at Swiss Valley Nature Preserve just outside of Dubuque ballooned in popularity, it underscored the need to invest in Dubuque County conservation areas.
The Great Swiss Valley Gnome Hunt drew more than 700 people to the nature preserve on the day after Thanksgiving — well over past records, according to Conservation Director Brian Preston.
Preston, in fact, was called into work on a day off to help deal with the parking snarl created by hundreds of area residents and visitors eager to take part in the scavenger hunt and other seasonal activities.
On one hand, it’s a good problem to have.
More and more people are discovering the natural treasures of county lands. They appreciate the beauty of these environmental amenities, and they’re taking time to get out from behind screens and reconnect with our amazing natural surroundings. Those are a few of the reasons that enhancements to Swiss Valley — particularly in the area of parking — would be a positive investment for Dubuque County.
Creating more parking for the popular hiking area was one of the projects that would have happened had a $40 million bond issuance the county went after last year been approved. The bond would have increased property taxes by an average of $36 per year for the owner of a $150,000 property, but it fell just short of the 60% voter support needed to pass on the fall 2021 ballot — at 59.2% approval. A dime a day, but enough Dubuque County voters said, “No.” Disappointing, particularly given how well used and well loved this amenity is.
Maybe it’s time to give that bond issue another try. After all, a majority of Dubuque County voters support the idea. Perhaps a second try could get it to a supermajority.
Regardless, improved parking can and should remain a chief infrastructure improvement priority. Dubuque County Conservation’s 2021 long-term master plan found restructuring parking at Swiss Valley as a high priority, given the regular traffic of school buses and family vehicles, as well as occasional large events such as the gnome hunt. During that event, vehicles filled the parking lot and lined the lane from the nature center to Swiss Valley Road. At the preserve entrance, a park ranger kept more vehicles from entering — and, therefore, stopped on the county road — until other drivers exited the area, making enough room.
The county Board of Supervisors already approved an $80,000 design for the project this fiscal year. But Dubuque County Conservation has not yet pitched supervisors on funding the project, which is expected to be expensive.
This is an investment that deserves funding either through county tax dollars or another bond referendum. The groundwork already has been laid. Before the conservation department brought that measure before voters, officials spent two years interviewing community members, hosting 11 meetings to gather feedback and collecting hundreds of written comments. From that work emerged the comprehensive plan for county parks, trails and lands.
County officials already knew about the amazing natural resources in the area. But they were energized by the interest and support in appreciation of the county’s natural spaces.
Then, the pandemic hit, and guess what happened? The number of people enjoying the county’s amenities doubled and even tripled in some areas. Citizens clearly love and appreciate Dubuque County public lands. And now more than ever, they use those spaces.
Those kinds of amenities are absolutely priceless when it comes to attracting young people to the area for jobs, keeping college grads here to start a professional life and building tourism offerings for travelers of all ages.
Beyond making Swiss Valley more accessible and convenient, improving the parking area would make the area safer, which should always be a high priority. Do we really want families and other visitors parking on the side of winding county roads and walking down the narrow lane to access the trails?
Swiss Valley is a local treasure that has never been more popular. Dubuque County should keep the momentum going by investing in improved parking infrastructure at the site.
