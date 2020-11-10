There was an article in the paper on Nov. 3 and the same article was shown online regarding a Dubuque doctor, Dr. Ronald Schope, being cited for filling a prescription without proper documentation.
Dr. Schope was my pulmonologost for several years (he retired last year), and I have the utmost respect for him ... a gentleman who was always caring and took time to explain everything to me. There are not many doctors like him anymore.
I felt the need to confirm that he was a wonderful doctor and I would not hesitate being his patient again. The recent charges against him in no way make me question his integrity.