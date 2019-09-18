As a senior citizen in the city of Dubuque, I am registered both with the Jule’s “special rides” system and with DuRide.
Both of these are worthwhile services, but their fees are at least four times more per ride than the half-fare that it would cost able-bodied seniors to ride a “fixed route” bus to one’s place of employment or volunteer service.
For seniors on limited budgets, that alone restricts one’s ability to use special ride (door-to-door) services.
Every time the Jule announces “improvement” in its schedule, it actually reduces its usability.
I used to ride the bus that ran past my home, until they reduced it to one-way service only. I could get to work by bus, but there was no bus to return home.
The next time they “improved” its service, they took off our “fixed route” service altogether. To take a bus now, I would have to walk at least a mile and cross a very busy street which is unsafe, even when using a traffic light.
When I turned 85, I renewed my driver’s license reluctantly. I couldn’t justify paying four times the “fixed route” senior fare daily to continue my volunteer service.
Someday I may need the “special service” rides from the Jule, but they do nothing to serve active senior citizens who want to quit driving by reducing and removing fixed route service.