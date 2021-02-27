Today I am writing this letter in support of John Pregler for the Dubuque City Council Ward 1 special election. John is passionate and very knowledgeable on the challenges facing the City of Dubuque. I feel that John’s experience would be a great asset to the Dubuque City Council. I have been in attendance at several City Council meetings where John has done a great job of bringing his support or concerns for the topics being discussed. John has always been a strong advocate for the working people of Dubuque. That is why the Electrical Workers Local 704 voted to endorse John. I personally feel John is the best candidate for Dubuque City Council, Ward 1, and will be a great steward of the taxpayers’ money. I encourage everyone in Ward 1 to let your voice be heard and get out to vote!