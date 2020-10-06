History should not be rewritten or changed to accommodate the present. It must be acknowledged. Condemn what was wrong, but reward and acknowledge that which was a good or great accomplishment. We are still a Judeo Christian nation, hence bound to forgive.
Remembering history should prevent the evils from reoccurring, while encouraging others to follow the great things which have been accomplished. Do not change names of places, or organizations, or remove a statue because a person performed some evil action. Times change. We don’t know what was in the hearts of those in the past, or why they thought the way they did. Do not erase them from history, preserve them for the great things they did, which has made this a free and great nation.
“Moral principles do not depend on a majority vote. Wrong is wrong, even if everybody is wrong. Right is right, even if nobody is right.”
— Bishop Sheen.