The news that a majority of staff at area nursing homes are “not interested” in getting the COVID-19 vaccine (published Jan. 12) is confusing and disturbing. Surely this should be mandatory, given that residents at these homes are most likely to suffer greatly and die from the virus.
It makes me question these staff members’ understanding of science, attention to what the experts are saying, commitment to professional health care and qualifications to work with such a vulnerable population. Should I, or anyone in my family, need to live in a nursing home in the future, we will definitely “opt out of” choosing Sunnycrest Manor, Luther Manor, Bell Tower Retirement, or any other place where the staff refuses to get the vaccine.
And if they don’t know what to do with the vaccines they’ve been lucky enough to procure, there are many of us ready to roll up our sleeves and take their doses. Give us a call! It is much too precious to go to waste.