In the Wednesday, May 12, Telegraph Herald front page article, “Iowa ending extra federal aid for jobless,” Iowa Rep. Lindsay James’ husband commented with a Facebook post that now the “rich business owners are annoyed they can’t find anyone to hire for low wages.”
Really?! Has he listened to or read the job postings with starting pay, in-house job training, paid higher education, full benefits, hire/retention bonuses, etc.? This is the kind of hateful attitude that hurts all of us and is unbecoming of someone who should know to “do a little homework.”