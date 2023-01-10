There is a form of slavery taking place in Iowa right now. It’s called human trafficking, and it occurs when men, women, or children are forced to perform labor services or sexual acts. This horrific crime affects thousands of people across the U.S., and it can happen to anyone. The State of Iowa is taking steps to raise awareness about human trafficking and put an end to this danger, but we need your help.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. This is an opportune time for Iowans to learn how to recognize the signs of human trafficking, stand with survivors, and inform them of available resources.

Paul Pate is serving his third term as Iowa’s secretary of state and commissioner of elections. He previously served as mayor of Cedar Rapids and as an Iowa state senator.

