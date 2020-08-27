When I discovered I had COVID-19, I was shocked. I thought I had taken the proper precautions, but we know this virus is sneaky.
This 93-year-old woman needed help — and she received it — many, many cards, people were praying for me and, of course, the wonderful, caring community of MercyOne employees.
I am writing this letter to plead with you to please wear your face masks, practice social distancing and stay away from crowds.
I am home now, regaining my strength.
My blessings on you as we go through this heart-breaking time.