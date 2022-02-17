Although the dairy industry in Jo Daviess County has declined precipitously, the city of Galena continues to be a cash cow. Without financial resources generated by city businesses, the county would experience a steep economic downturn.
Illinois Farm Bureau lobbyists mostly comprise membership of the Jo Daviess County Board, and have done so since farmers renounced their affiliation with Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal.
For the past 100 years, the County Board has ignored challenges that now plague the City of Galena. Years ago, farmers would wear muck boots as they labored in barns. Now, board members must wear those boots to maneuver through heavily biased decisions.
Plat maps that illustrate road patterns entering and leaving downtown Galena have not changed since 1913. One pathway was eliminated; it brought passengers and freight into town by way of the Great Western and Illinois Central Railroads. It’s never been replaced and, as a consequence, traffic congestion has become increasingly hazardous. Two roads lead in and out of Galena: U.S. 20 and Stage Coach Trail.
Supposed tension between local residents and Marine Hospital Planners, refereed by the City Council, is really about the negligence of the County Board to effectively address infrastructure needs. Ignorance of environmental challenges along the edge of Black Jack Road and traffic diversion strategies leads to potential catastrophic events like a recent afternoon — three huge excursion buses headed north on Black Jack stopped at U.S. 20 to go east. Each had to cross deep into opposite traffic to complete their maneuver.