The Joint Committee on Finance took our first votes of the Wisconsin state budget process on May 2. The train has left the station. These votes included the removal of non-fiscal and other policy items that will not be part of the budget discussion. We returned to the bipartisan base budget that Gov. Tony Evers signed two years ago and adopted standard budget adjustments, sum sufficient appropriation estimates and debt service for appropriation obligation bonds.

These actions set our starting line — the current, bipartisan base budget that the governor signed two years ago. We also voted on a list of 545 items from the governor’s list of ideas that we will not be discussing during the budget process. The governor signed our past two budgets without these items. Most of these items are policy that should be done as stand-alone bills and go through the full legislative process.

Marklein has served as a member of the Wisconsin State Senate since 2015.

