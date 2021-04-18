In a recent Telegraph Herald article on the virtual forum hosted by UW-Platteville on “Understanding Police Use of Force,” Chief Dalsing is quoted as saying “... For every Derek Chauvin, there’s hundreds of thousands of cops out there doing it right.” Similarly, Attorney Mosser is quoted as saying “…We talk so little about the good and focus on the bad.” It’s unclear whether Dalsing or Mosser understand their arguments as being derivative of utilitarianism, but that is exactly what they are.
Aside from the obvious issue of there being no way of discerning which cops are like Chauvin and which ones are “doing it right,” the more egregious element of Dalsing’s argument is that people like George Floyd are collateral damage within the current paradigm. Is a cop lynching a Black person in the street just the price we have to pay for safety? Such is madness.
To Mosser’s argument, after the murder of George Floyd, there were people protesting in the streets of every U.S. state simultaneously over police brutality against Black people. Is this really a matter of perspective? Or a country that stands at a bifurcation concerning that paradigm of utility Dalsing and Mosser cite? The one that disproportionately kills Black people. The one that, in the wake of a 26-year veteran failing to distinguish between her taser and her handgun and killing a Black person, participates in a forum arguing how an institution predicated on “Protect and Serve” can’t navigate the complexity of not killing you.