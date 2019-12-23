As candidates crisscross our state discussing their policies and plans to support Iowans, I was curious to learn that some candidates are planning to levy unnecessary taxes on the middle class in order to pay for some of their policies.
While there are plenty of projects that need to be funded and supported, imposing a financial transaction tax, which would negatively impact Iowa farmers who rely on steady markets by putting their risk management plans in jeopardy, certainly isn’t a payment mechanism that Iowans should be happy about.
As a farmer, I can assure you that if the cost of farmers’ crops increases, the cost will be passed on to our consumers. This is bad for both consumers and farmers. And unfortunately, that is exactly what could happen if all of our transactions are taxed.
During my time serving in the Iowa State House of Representatives and throughout my career in agriculture, I’ve always tried to find solutions that help all Iowans and will not have unintended consequences. I hope our presidential candidates will do the same and rethink supporting a financial transaction tax that would add needless costs on farmers, pension holders, and all other Iowans who are responsibly saving for their futures.
Thomas is a farmer, former Iowa State Representative, former director of Elkader Economic Development and a retired paramedic who resides in Elkader.