It’s past time for the city of Dubuque, which touts its progressiveness, to begin a program to eliminate our forgotten, ancient, residential lead waterlines. The housing lead abatement program is a success. Now is an excellent opportunity to establish a fund from Dubuque’s share of the COVID virus stimulus grant to begin a lead waterline abatement program.
Platteville and many other cities have instituted effective programs for lead waterline abatement. This problem has to be addressed sooner rather than later. Why not now?