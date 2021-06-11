It’s past time for the city of Dubuque, which touts its progressiveness, to begin a program to eliminate our forgotten, ancient, residential lead waterlines. The housing lead abatement program is a success. Now is an excellent opportunity to establish a fund from Dubuque’s share of the COVID virus stimulus grant to begin a lead waterline abatement program.

Platteville and many other cities have instituted effective programs for lead waterline abatement. This problem has to be addressed sooner rather than later. Why not now?

Tags

Recommended for you