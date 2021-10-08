It was surprising to see Iowa Republicans reject the first proposed redistricting maps drawn by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.
The message from Iowans had been loud and clear: Hold with state tradition to create unbiased legislative and congressional districts rather than drawing them to create political advantage for one party.
This rejection in a special Iowa Legislative session Tuesday narrows the opportunity to keep Iowa’s gold standard of nonpartisan maps alive, but our state elected officials still have an opportunity to uphold that tradition.
Every 10 years, state legislatures across the country must redraw district boundaries following the census. The Iowa approach follows a nonpartisan redistricting process supported by the state’s residents of both parties. The process has served Iowa well for decades.
Republican lawmakers said they believe the maps can be improved on a second round by addressing compactness and population deviation. Democrats fear that some other reason will be offered by the Republican majority when the second set of maps are released, triggering the creation of a third set of maps that then potentially could be amended with the majority Republicans leading that process.
The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency now has one more shot at creating maps that meet all the measures of the Iowa Code — and are also compact, as Iowa Republicans want, before we get to that third stage.
Every lawmaker must do right by Iowans and support the nonpartisan maps on this next pass. Iowa’s gold standard approach to fair and impartial maps depends on elected officials to do the right thing.
Dubuque County supervisors took a positive step this week in lending their support for hiring a consultant to help improve diversity, equity and inclusion strategies within the county.
The idea came from county Human Resources Director Dawn Sherman, who noted that such an effort is needed to ensure that underrepresented populations know about county programs and services available to them, as well as providing fair and equal opportunities to all in hiring practices.
Sherman is right, and supervisors are right to affirm her.
Moving toward inclusivity takes more than platitudes. As Sherman noted, every department should seek to view every outreach through the lens of equity. Bringing on a consultant to help assess where gaps exist in matters of diversity.
Although county supervisors are wise to be thrifty with taxpayer money, a temporary consultant could provide tools to help structure diversity strategies that could guide the county for years to come.
That’s a good investment and an important step in ensuring equity in meeting the needs of Dubuque County citizens.
Convivium Urban Farmstead’s commitment to Dubuque’s North End became even more pointed with last week’s announcement that the nonprofit will open a second location which will serve as a community kitchen.
With the original locale at 2811 Jackson St., and a new renovated site to open at 2900 Central Ave., Convivium has become a shining North End star.
After running a community garden and kitchen, Convivium owners Leslie Shalabi and Mike Muench doubled down on their commitment to serving local needs when they began distributing free weekly meals during the pandemic. The new community kitchen on Central will become the new home for those distributions in addition to providing kitchen space for other endeavors.
Revitalizing the North End neighborhood is a key driver for Shalabi. The community kitchen will include potential pop-up restaurant space that could serve as a catalyst for future restaurants and food service businesses.
Cheers and bon appetit to the Convivium team as they embark on this new endeavor in the North End. It’s exciting to see folks investing in their neighborhoods.