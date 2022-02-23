Libraries are incredibly dangerous places! There. I said it.
I have been a professional librarian for over three decades and I am constantly awed by the peril I face whenever I walk into a library. I am now a library director, and am no less fearful as I daily face all of these many voices echoing from the past, from our past.
So many books, with so many subversive thoughts and ideas!
Why would we want to subject our children to books that describe and demonstrate the horrors of living under tyrannical governments? (“1984,” “Animal Farm,” “The Diary of Anne Frank,” “Maus”) Why would we want to read and be made uncomfortable by books that present the history of racism and prejudice in our free and democratic society? (“The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” “Roll of Thunder Hear My Cry,” “To Kill a Mockingbird”)
Could it be that we wish to protect our loved ones from dealing with the darkness of facing death in our lives? (“Bridge to Terabithia”) Might we not want others to fear living in a consumerism-based and class-enforced society that is made bearable only through the pervasiveness of mood-altering drugs? (“Brave New World”)
Perhaps we only wish to curb the rebelliousness of our children and adolescents by forbidding them to read books that promote rebelliousness and independence? (“Catcher in the Rye,” “The Outsiders”)
Heaven forbid that we forget that one volume that has the honor of being the most challenged and banned book throughout history. That one tome filled with misery, tragedy, violence, with murder and mayhem in an excessive variety of formats and presentations. (The Holy Bible)
How many of these books have you read and enjoyed? How many have inspired you?
How many of these books do you think have not been challenged and banned? How many of you believe that this could not possibly happen in our free and democratic country?
They all have. It does.
This type of censorship must be stopped! We can stop it. We must stop it.
Daniel Ceabron Williams is an alumnus of Divine Word College and has been the library director there for over five years. He holds a bachelor’s in philosophy from Divine Word College and a master’s in librarianship from the University of South Carolina. He has worked in libraries in Georgia, South Carolina and Iowa for over 30 years.