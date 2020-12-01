By now most readers have heard about the changes coming to the Telegraph Herald in January, either from the front-page story last month, from the many full-page ads we’ve run or from an email sent to subscribers.
We know these are big changes, and we want to make sure our readers understand what’s happening and why.
Beginning Jan. 11, two key things will change:
1) We’ll begin printing the TH at Woodward Printing Services in Platteville, Wis., a division of Woodward Communications Inc. In order to print the TH on the press there, it will have to be smaller — about 4 inches shorter.
2) We’ll go to a digital-only Monday edition, with no print product on that day.
Since making the announcement, we’ve received lots of calls and emails from subscribers — some with questions, some with complaints and many with words of support. We anticipated and appreciate all of those responses. Let me go over a few things that folks who have reached out to me have wondered about.
The digital Monday will take some getting used to for folks who have never tried out our eEdition or read stories on our website.
In fact, we’ve learned in the last couple of weeks that many readers didn’t even know what the eEdition is. For print lovers, the eEdition is an ideal alternative because it looks like a replica of the real paper, allowing readers to page through as usual. Tapping on a story can zoom in on the words, and you can set the type size as big as you’d like. We recently loaded up the eEdition with more puzzles and other added features, which I know readers will love. If you need help accessing the eEdition, call our customer service department at 563-588-5620.
I think the vast majority of our readers will adjust to reading the eEdition on Mondays, even if they prefer the printed paper on Mondays.
But I have talked to folks who say they don’t have a device nor internet in their home, and they just don’t want to read online. While I can’t necessarily address that problem, I have been able to relieve the concerns of most of the people I’ve talked to by letting them know a few key points:
- While we will have obituaries in the Monday digital edition, every obit will appear in print at some point. No one will miss out on an obituary because he or she didn’t check the website.
- For our puzzle lovers, we will make sure the solutions to the Sunday puzzles run in the print edition Tuesday.
- Key stories and news from Monday’s digital edition will get into the Tuesday paper in some form. We plan to add extra pages for local content in the Tuesday edition to accommodate some Monday stories in addition to Tuesday’s.
The thing I am most excited about is the change to printing at Platteville. Five years ago, when we moved our printing to a Cedar Rapids company, we lost some key time on deadlines. While we have largely compensated for that with some extended deadlines on Friday nights during football season, printing so much closer to home will allow us to get in more nighttime coverage in sports, news and events.
Further, I know well the quality of Woodward Printing Services, which has for years printed our magazines and other publications. The paper will be heavier, so the reproduction will improve. That makes images sharper and type easier to read. The smaller size has us making plans to remap our page layout, but I think ultimately people will like the ease of reading the smaller size. We’ll have more pages, so the paper will be substantial. The smaller size doesn’t mean there will be less local news or less of anything, nor does it mean the type will be smaller. We’ll just add pages to accommodate our current content.
Most importantly, these changes are critical for our company to remain strong. More than 100 employees contribute to our TH
Media products every day. We have a newsroom of 30-plus journalists who work hard every day to report the news and tell the stories of the tri-state area. There is simply no other organization that does what we do at the depth at which we do it. None.
In this trying year of 2020, as we have faced a public health crisis, mourned the loss of local residents and seen our local businesses fighting for survival, the TH has kept you informed every step of the way. We have given you critical information day after day and highlighted the bright spots in our community that keep us all going.
Making some changes to our format might be an inconvenience for some, and we’ll do our best to work through those challenges. But understand this: It is these changes that allow us to continue to put enormous resources toward local news coverage.
Serving our community with local content is our mission, and we must make business decisions that will allow us to keep that mission front and center.
I appreciate all of you who have reached out with words of support, and, as always, I welcome your feedback in the weeks ahead.