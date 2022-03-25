For years (decades?) Americans — and the TH Editorial Board — have been calling for an end to the back and forth turning of the clocks as citizens adjust to daylight saving time each spring and readjust to standard time each fall. Now, at long last, the U.S. Senate has picked up on the issue and voted unanimously to make daylight saving time permanent.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, introduced the so-called Sunshine Protection Act and quickly got 18 cosponsors in the Senate. (The measure’s name tends toward a bit of hubris, though. Last time we checked, the U.S. Senate wasn’t able to legislate the number of hours of sunshine in a day.)
It’s a long time coming. Congress should follow suit, and President Biden should sunset the changing of the clocks.
However, despite blazing through the Senate, the measure already has run into some cloudy skies in Congress.
The biggest concern seems to be the idea of schoolchildren having to go to school in the dark in some places at certain times of the year. It makes you wonder what the representatives from Alaska had to say about that, since kids there go to school in the dark half the year, regardless of this change. Even in parts of the Midwest, the sunrise can be after 8 a.m. now at times — kids are waiting for buses before that. If it’s really a problem, here’s a radical thought: Regions in the early morning dark could choose to start their school days later at some times of the year.
Meanwhile, the gaining and losing of an hour has myriad detrimental effects, from serious health risks to mood disorders to motor vehicle crashes. Congress should follow the Senate’s lead and make the change to leave our clocks alone — for good.
Lifelong readers will remember fondly the days of picking out reading materials from school Scholastic Book Fairs. For many, this act of choosing a book or two to read and keep was the beginning of a journey into new places and experiences far beyond our home environs.
That’s the gift that a recent effort by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Every Child Reads initiative provided for area students.
The foundation partnered with the Dubuque Community School District and Scholastic Book Fairs to purchase two books for every student in the district’s five Title I elementary schools: Audubon, Fulton, Lincoln, Marshall and Prescott. The total topped 3,000 books.
Students were able to select their own books at Scholastic Book Fairs held at their schools this month.
The effort evolved when school staff members observed that families at Title 1 elementary schools participated in the regularly scheduled book fairs at a much lower rate than those at other schools. Enter the community foundation and an initiative of fundraising and donations that resulted in being able to offer the free book selection events. Officials hope to repeat the initiative if funding permits.
Kudos to school staffers for identifying the need and to the community foundation for coming up with a solution. To support this or other literacy efforts for Dubuque kids, go to tinyurl.com/ysynv29j.
Today’s the last day for Dubuque County residents to provide feedback to community leaders about how brain health needs are being met in our area.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque teamed with Dubuque County to launch a survey seeking a cross-section of input from stakeholders.
Survey participants will be asked about their perceptions on services, accessibility and what they see as the most pressing brain health issues for county residents of various age groups. All information entered is confidential, and results will be shared with county leaders to inform their approach to serving residents’ brain health needs.
Our government officials make better informed decisions when they hear from constituents about the services they use and the services they need. Give your input today at https://tinyurl.com/2p94xzhx.