Barton, the president and founder of Barton Wealth Management, has served two stints on the Dubuque School Board (2001-06 and 2011-19). He is a past board chairman of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, life trustee and national volunteer of the Sigma Phi Epsilon National Educational Foundation, and co-founder of SigEp Nuts! Society, honoring World War hero Gen. Anthony C. “Nuts!” McAuliffe. His email address is tbarton@dbqschools.org.