I for one am getting tired of the baseless claims of voter suppression due to the recent passage of the new Iowa law. As I keep hearing, where is the evidence of voter fraud? I’m asking the people asking that question to show me where the law says “You can’t vote” — that would be suppression. It doesn’t say that; get over it. There is no suppression.
How did your parents, grandparents, great- grandparents manage to vote on one single day? Were they better equipped to manage their lives? I accompanied both of my working parents to the voting place numerous times as a kid, no whining or complaining about having to fit their civic duty into one single day, unlike today where everything seems to need a special accommodation.