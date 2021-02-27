On March 2, I strongly urge you to vote for Susan Farber for the Ward 1 Council seat. Susan is a long-term Dubuque resident, a successful business woman and a dedicated community volunteer.
Susan has impeccable academic credentials, a sterling character and a remarkable business mind. We need her knowledge of business and budgets to hold the line on city spending. Susan will make certain that our tax dollars are spent wisely and carefully.
Susan Farber understands the need to protect existing businesses from excessive regulation, promote policies that will encourage new business start-ups and protect the beautiful historic structures in our city. She will take a common-sense approach to historic preservation, business development and city spending. She needs your vote on March 2 and we need her representation at City Hall.