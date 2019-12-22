Jesse Green, regarding your letter Dec. 6: If the Telegraph Herald made sure letters are credible, your letters would never get published.
An article by Natural News Aug. 30, 2019: NASA admits that climate change occurs because of changes in earth’s solar orbit, and NOT because of SUVs and fossil fuels. You can learn the truth about our climate independent, non-
establishment perspective. Be sure to check out: ClimateScienceNews.com.
Not a single Democrat voted for the “Green New Deal,” proving they don’t actually believe what they say. With a final vote of 0-57, with 43 Democrats simply voting “present,” even AOC’s partner in crime, Democratic senator and Green New Deal co-author Ed Markey, reportedly gave a present vote rather than support his own bill.
Jesse Green is totally clueless about humans causing global warming. It is about the government stealing more money from us and America to be under one world order — not the Constitution.
Look at all the times they predicted this stuff. Like Al Gore saying scientists predicted an ice free arctic by 2013!
Even if it was true:
1. The other countries that cause most of the problems, like China, India and others, will never pay or do anything to stop it.
2. Look at all these so-called leaders. All they do is talk about global warming without living by what they say. If you are going to talk the talk, you’d better walk the walk.
3. How many of you people are willing to go back to the horse and buggy days?