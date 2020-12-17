It’s the time of year when turkey and pumpkin pie transitions to Christmas trees and sledding (and unfortunately, shoveling mounds of snow).
It’s also the time of year when we see a growing need for people already facing challenging circumstances. COVID-19 made 2020 an especially screwed up year for many people, and I hope everyone has the opportunity to somehow get their kids the My Little Pony and GI Joe with Kung-Fu Grip that the kiddos have on their lists.
Today, however, I want to focus on one segment of our population that is often even more overlooked this time of year as we get busy in our own lives, and that is our homeless population. A lot of people have a vision of homelessness in their heads. Sometimes that vision is accurate, but other times it is a person you wouldn’t expect. It can be the parent next to you in the drop-off line at your kids’ school, or the clerk checking you out at the supermarket. You never know.
Last year there were more than 560 documented homeless people in Dubuque County — a 37% increase over the prior year, and 2020 certainly won’t lessen people’s housing burden. This does not include people who haven’t been counted as homeless, those in shelters, those staying on friend’s and family’s couches, people teetering on becoming homeless on a daily basis, and this does not include the 25% of people in the city that are severely cost burdened by their housing costs.
So why is the chief of police talking about homeless people? Isn’t that normally someone else’s job? Yes and no. There are lots of folks working in this area, including many of my excellent peers in the City of Dubuque organization. However, it is a police issue because we get many calls every year about people who have done nothing but be homeless.
One of the regular complaints we get is on “homeless” people hanging out somewhere and being “intimidating” to people walking to and from work, stores or businesses. When we get there, we find people enjoying a park bench or chair in a plaza, park or other public space. That’s it. Maybe they look a little disheveled or have bags containing their entire life, but they are doing nothing illegal. They are just existing.
Sometimes we get calls about people acting “odd” and will respond. Someone dressed flamboyantly and dancing is not a crime. Someone blessing buildings is not a crime. Brain health is a serious issue in our community and nationwide, and we will help anyone in any way we can. But having a brain health issue is most definitely not a crime.
Private businesses and property owners have the right to say who can and can’t be on their property and for how long, and we will help them enforce that. However, that is a business decision to be made by owners or managers — not other patrons. I hope managers allow someone to enjoy a cup of coffee, even if it takes two hours to drink, just like they allow another person who has basically set up their mobile office workspace in another booth for half the day, but that is their call, not yours.
The last part I want to bring up is panhandling. I cannot be any more direct than this — panhandling is not illegal in Dubuque. There are regularly people panhandling outside of major retailers in town, and we inevitably get calls about them. If you want to give them something, that is your decision. If you don’t believe they are homeless or don’t believe they are collecting for a cause they claim they are collecting for, then don’t give them anything. If you want to give a little extra this time of year, but not to these individuals, we have some great organizations here in town that you can give to that will provide homeless support.
What is illegal is aggressive panhandling. This includes blocking people’s movements, following people or other intimidating behavior that may cause apprehension. The ordinance also prohibits panhandling at bus stops, on public transportation, directed at people waiting in lines or seated in outdoor service areas or within 50 feet of an ATM. If someone is aggressively panhandling, please call us. If they are simply holding a sign asking for help, then it is your decision whether to help or not. Just don’t call the police on someone who isn’t violating the law.
All I’m asking is that you be aware of the issue and have compassion for your fellow human beings.