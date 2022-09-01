The war in Ukraine continues, with no decisive victory and no conclusion yet visible. The greatest lesson so far is the unpredictability of war, a durable truth frequently ignored.

Clearly, arrogant Russia President Vladimir Putin and associates miscalculated how easily Russia’s military would be able to overrun the country, overcome resistance and take control. As in armed conflict through history, determination and courage of the people of Ukraine has been the vital factor.

Cyr is the author of “After the Cold War — American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia.” Email: arthuri.cyr@gmail.com.

