After two decades of hard work, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque continues to grow philanthropic giving into programs that reach those in need.
At its recent annual luncheon, Community Foundation leaders shared stories of the real impact made by more than 2,476 grants totaling $6.4 million in 2021. Despite the pandemic, the foundation had one of its best years in 2021, when it raised more than $20 million to give it total assets of more than $150 million.
Highlighted Community Foundation initiatives include:
- Grants for Tech, which aims to increase technological capacity within nonprofits and strengthen their work. So far, more than $53,000 in grants have been awarded.
- Every Child Reads continues to break down barriers to academic achievement in and out of the classroom. Last year, that meant providing two free books to students at Dubuque Title 1 schools, at which book fair participation had been significantly lower than in other schools.
- Awarding a Community Impact Grant to Voices Production for the development of an arts nonprofit in the Washington Neighborhood that will engage with some of the 1,900 people who call the area home.
Led by Executive Director Nancy Van Milligen and her staff, the Community Foundation is making a positive difference in our community.
Congratulations to Van Milligen and the Community Foundation team for bridging the gap between those who have something to give and those in need in our community. The foundation has turned the generosity of passionate donors into real programs and initiatives that help people throughout the area.
Anybody looking for a way to give back and have some fun at the same time might want to check out Almost Home’s Party with a Purpose.
The Dubuque nonprofit dedicated to providing emergency shelter and resources for single men with custody of their children will host a fundraiser at 6 p.m. today on the grounds of Wartburg Theological Seminary, 333 Wartburg Place.
Almost Home has provided emergency services to homeless single men for the past 12 years but recently saw a need to expand its reach.
Dubuque has long had services for moms with kids and for single men, but not fathers with children. Almost Home Executive Director Gwen Kirchhof said the nearest such program is in Sioux City, Iowa.
The fundraiser will feature live music, Versus food truck, a silent auction and special guest Hawkeye football great Marvin McNutt. Grab a lawn chair and support a great cause.
If you like to learn a bit of history on your summer road trips, there’s a locale you probably haven’t checked out — and it won’t drain the gas tank to get there.
The nation’s first Civil War memorial — conceived of even before the end of the conflict — is located right in the tri-state area in Grant County, Wis.
Credit goes to Lancaster resident Dave Peterson who has spent the past few years painstakingly caring for and cleaning the monument, cataloging names and tracking down burial sites of the Grant County Civil War casualties whose names are engraved on the eight marble columns that surround the monument’s center obelisk. The monument sits in Lancaster’s courthouse square — a picturesque tri-state locale in its own right. So far, the monument holds 732 names.
The Vermont white marble memorial was dedicated on July 4, 1867, and cost a little more than $6,500 (the equivalent of more than $125,000 in today’s dollars).
A salute to Peterson for his efforts to keep this important history alive. Tri-state residents should make a stop at the monument a must on the summer day trip list.
