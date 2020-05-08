The Dubuque City Council meets behind closed doors to prop up the city manager’s job and then refuses to release the information to the Telegraph Herald. What is right with this picture? They are obviously trying to hide or cover up something.
Ric Jones was right about one thing, this is garbage. Why would the City Council have to even do something like this if Van Milligen is doing such a good job?. The whole thing looks like a tactic to draw attention away from Van Milligen and make the problem go away.
I would have fired Van Milligen in the early 2000s if I would have had the say so. A man should answer for the things he has done.